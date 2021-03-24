For all official information and updates regarding COVID-19, visit the South African Department of Health's website at www.sacoronavirus.co.za

Home » Features » Higher Education students protests
Students protest - Latest news
UJ SRC in consultations with students over possible fundraising campaign

24 March 2021

The Students’ Representative Council at the University of Johannesburg says it is currently engaged in consultations with students on whether or not to embark on a fundraising campaign to assist students with historical debt to register for the 2021 academic year.

Focussing on Student issues
PODCAST | Student Protests Part 1: UJ student shares his ‘financial exclusion’ story

24 March 2021

In the midst of the nationwide shutdown of public universities, SABC News captures protesting students’ voices. This week, Lebo Tshangela speaks to Blessing Nkosi – a final year UJ student.

Multimedia
Reasons behind WITS protest

18 March 2021

SABC Live coverage
VIDEO: Wits University protest

10 March 2021

A small group of students from Wits University is continuing with their protest action in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Weather

 

SABC © 2021