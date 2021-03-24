24 March 2021
The Students’ Representative Council at the University of Johannesburg says it is currently engaged in consultations with students on whether or not to embark on a fundraising campaign to assist students with historical debt to register for the 2021 academic year.
24 March 2021
In the midst of the nationwide shutdown of public universities, SABC News captures protesting students’ voices. This week, Lebo Tshangela speaks to Blessing Nkosi – a final year UJ student.
10 March 2021
A small group of students from Wits University is continuing with their protest action in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.