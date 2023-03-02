Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says government takes "seriously" the allegations made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter ...Read more
Eskom rolling blackouts
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says government takes "seriously" the allegations made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter...
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on former Eskom Group CEO Andre de Ruyter to approach law enforcement agencies on the...
Load shedding will continue to be implemented at Stage 3 until 16:00pm on Tuesday.
Eskom says electricity supply has been restored to Danville in Mahikeng in North West.
Former Eskom Chief Executive Officer Andre De Ruyter says the bulk of the country's load shedding problems are beyond Eskom's...
The South African Communist Party (SACP) has accused the former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter of violating the country's anti-corruption...
Former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter has been given seven days by the ANC to report corruption allegations, supported with...
Eskom has implemented Stage 4 rolling blackouts from 9am on Sunday until further notice.
Eskom has implemented Stage 5 rolling blackouts from 5am on Sunday morning, until further notice.
Eskom has confirmed the grid was close to stage eight rolling blackouts this week. On Wednesday, the power utility confirmed...
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says the African National Congress (ANC) needs to take seriously the former Eskom CEO...
The Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, has criticised former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's recent utterances as unverified and...
Eskom has announced the appointment of Calib Cassim as the power utility's Interim Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.
The Ministry of Finance says the government has no intention to privatise Eskom. It says, however, that it wants to...
Chief Economist at Econometrix Dr Azar Jammine says former Eskom Chief Executive Officer Andre De Ruyter's allegations about criminal activities...
African Transformation Movement leader, Vuyo Zungula, says Parliament should consider asking outgoing Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, to reveal the...
Government will provide Eskom with debt relief over three years, allowing it to restructure and maintain its balance sheet. Finance...
The government has allocated an amount of R254 billion in debt relief for Eskom. This amount is 60% of Eskom's...
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will brief the media on load-shedding statistics and water cuts in South...
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will have the unenviable task of balancing rising spending pressures amid lower economic growth, made worse...