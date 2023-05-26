Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink say a fresh agreement to work together ...Read more
Cholera outbreak
As the Cholera death toll in Hammanskraal rises, bereaved families are now desperately seeking assistance to bury their loved ones.
Acting Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi together with Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are visiting the Jubilee...
The death toll from the cholera outbreak has risen to 22.
The Department of Health says the death toll from the Cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria has risen to...
Despite plans for a protest in the cholera-hit township of Hammanskraal, Tshwane, the community is going about its business as...
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are holding a picket outside the Temba Police station where the party will be...
The Parliamentary Committee on Water and Sanitation will visit Hammanskraal in Tshwane on Thursday following the outbreak of cholera that...
Brand reputation expert Tshepo Matseba says that the current cholera outbreak that has affected Gauteng and the Free State and...
The death toll from cholera has risen to 17 in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria. The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed...
The City of Tshwane says it will be inspecting the hygiene of water tankers serving the Hammanskraal area. This comes after...
The City of Tshwane says no cholera was found in samples taken from several sources around Temba and Hammanskraal.
The National Department of Health is urging doctors across the country to begin cholera treatment immediately, if it is suspected...
The mother of a three-year-old boy who is among the 15 people killed by Cholera in Hammanskraal says government has...
Dr Juno Thomas of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases says the local cholera cases are of much higher concern...
South African health experts say physicians at primary health care facilities need to act immediately upon suspicion that patients may...
Maokeng residents in Kroonstad feel they are easily vulnerable to the Cholera outbreak after it has dawned on their doorstep.
Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo says the death toll from the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak has now risen to...
The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that the death toll in the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal in the north of...
The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo together with Gauteng...
The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria has risen to 12. Laboratory tests were conducted...