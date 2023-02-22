While other social services have seen budget allocation increases in billions of rands, health has only seen an increase of ...Read more
Joint Meeting of the Standing and Select Committees on Finance and Appropriations are briefed by the Finance Minister on the...
Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, has attributed the improvement in tax revenue collection to higher compliance among companies and individuals.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Enoch Godongwana has cautioned South Africans to be prepared for possible greylisting due to the country's...
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the Budget Speech for 2023 to Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. Godongwana has dubbed this budget...
The government estimates that the public sector will spend R903 billion on infrastructure in the medium term. Much of this...
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has proposed a 4.9% increase in excise duties on alcohol and tobacco, in line with expected...
The government will spend R50 billion more on social services for the 2023/24 financial year. This was revealed by Finance...
The government has allocated an amount of R254 billion in debt relief for Eskom. This amount is 60% of Eskom's...
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2023 budget speech which analysts say will be a fine balancing act between competing...
Tax experts say Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, is unlikely to make major tax adjustments during his 2023 Budget Speech in...
Children from areas in and around Durban have a wish list for the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana ahead of his...
As the Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana prepares to will deliver the Budget Speech on Wednesday, the majority of South Africans...
The Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI) at the University of the Western Cape says it hopes that the Finance...
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will have the unenviable task of balancing rising spending pressures amid lower economic growth, made worse...
Low income earners in South Africa who have access to the child support grant say the money they get every...
Social grants beneficiaries are hoping for good news ahead of Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's Budget Speech tomorrow.
Analysts says the government needs to relook at the bailout culture of troubled state-owned enterprises.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver the 2023/2024 budget in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Finance Minister, Enoch Godogwana will be faced with the challenging task of allocating limited resources towards multiple competing priorities when...