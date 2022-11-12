People suffering from cataracts are receiving surgery at St Elizabeth Hospital at Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

Some of the elderly people say, “I used to do everything on my own but now I can’t do anything, I used to fetch wood and sell it so that I can be able to buy food for my children, but now I can’t see. I’m in pain.”

“Being blind is very painful; I pray that God can help me so that I can gain my sight back. I can’t cook, plough or do anything in the garden. I can’t do anything like before, my life has changed drastically. I only stay home I can’t even attend funerals,” says another.

Provincial Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says the Department is working with the South African National Council for the Blind to combat the backlog.

“We see excitement here with the people that have been longing to see. Already 18 surgeries have been successfully conducted. The total of those who have registered is more than 90. The screening happened yesterday; today they are in the theatre continuing with surgeries,” says Meth.

Concerns over huge backlog for cataract surgeries in the Northern Cape