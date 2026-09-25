‘Cat’ Matlala’s multimillion rand SAPS tender case postponed

The case of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has been postponed to Tuesday next week.

He appeared briefly in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday morning in the matter which relates to the R228-million SAPS tender that was awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

The matter was formally transferred to the Pretoria Regional Court, where Matlala and the co-accused, including two companies and 13 others, will appear.

Charges against suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola were previously withdrawn.

Prosecutor Santos Manilal says the indictment will now be amended to include Matlala and his companies.

“Your Worship, on the previous court of evidence being 11 September 2026, the accused was not present as he was appearing for trial in the Johannesburg High Court. A warrant was authorised and stayed until today, 25 September 2026. A date has been arranged for the accused to be joined with his other co-accused in the Pretoria Regional Court, and the case number is 14-334-20026,” adds Manilal.

VIDEO | R228 million matter postponed to September 25:

Meanwhile, the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) says it is preparing an indictment, which will pave the way for the matter to be transferred to the Pretoria Regional Court for trial.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame says, “The expectation is that IDAC will now have to draw an indictment, which will then mean the matter should be transferred to the high court, where the trial would sit.”

“At this point, you can’t speculate if there will be any applications from the defence team. But as things stand, investigations have been completed. We are now focusing on drawing up an indictment to allow them to prepare for trial,” adds Mamothame. -Reporting by Siphiwe Mkhize