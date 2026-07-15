‘Cat’ Matlala’s lawyers push for postponement at Madlanga Commission

Alleged criminal cartel member Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala‘s lawyers have brought an application to postpone his appearance before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria.

His lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, says Matlala is due to stand trial next Monday in connection with the 2023 attempted murder of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Matlala has been implicated by several witnesses before the commission over the multimillion-rand Medicare 24 Tshwane District SAPS tender, the alleged disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), and the Ekurhuleni blue lights saga.

Van den Heever has argued that Matlala’s constitutional rights as an accused person, including the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial, take precedence over his compelled appearance before the commission.

“We believe that he’s got the constitutional right to attend this trial and be regarded as innocent until proven guilty. Together with the other constitutional rights that we’ve dealt with in this particular affidavit,” explains Van den Heever.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Bridget Mabandla College precinct

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