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Matlala withdraws from plea deal, case postponed to September 11

  • Alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, appears in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on July 13, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Diteboho Ntamane

Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has withdrawn the plea deal he reached with the state recently.

His lawyer confirmed his client’s withdrawal in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning.

The matter has been postponed to the 11th of September.

This is what transpired between Magistrate Ignatius du Preez and Matlala on the nullification of the deal.

“I’ve been informed by counsel on your behalf, in respect of yourself, accused 2 and 3, that it is your choice to withdraw from the plea and sentence agreement as you decline to accept the court’s recommended sentence. Do you confirm, in respect of yourself, that is the position? Accused 2. Do you confirm? Yes. And Accused 3.

“Thank you. The plea and sentence agreement is then to be regarded as null and void.”

Under the deal, Matlala had pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

This is in connection with a R228 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.

Video| Court delivers judgment in Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala plea and sentence deal:

‘Cat’ Matlala matter postponed to September 11:

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