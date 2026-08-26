Madlanga Commission questions Matlala about loans from Steve Motsumi

The Madlanga Commission has heard that businessman Steve Motsumi loaned alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala R5 million for one of his business ventures with government in 2024.

Testifying before the commission on Tuesday, Matlala said the loan was formalised through an acknowledgement of debt and was used to fund renovations for a hospital lease project at the SAPS Pretoria West College.

Matlala further told the commission that the loan was fully repaid in 2025.

He added that the funding was separate from a proposed R20 million investment that ultimately did not materialise.

“I said the first R5 million, I think this morning I said it, the first R5 million was the first time I had a lease agreement with Public Works for the hospital that was in Pretoria West College. So I wanted to renovate that hospital. That R5 million was for that.”

Madlanga Commission | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala continues with testimony:

Matlala was also questioned extensively about his relationship with businessman Hangwani Maumela.

He confirmed before the commission that the two were business partners, adding that they invested money into government tender opportunities and shared profits from successful contracts.

The commission is expected to begin a new topic with Matlala on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Matlala maintained that he could be a subject of a Special Investigating Unit investigation linked to Gauteng Health Department tenders.

He did not specify what offence he was allegedly being investigated for.

Matlala has repeatedly invoked his right against self-incrimination, particularly when questioned about his alleged relationships with senior police officials and matters before the courts.

Madlanga Commission | ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies on Day 166: