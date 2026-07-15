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‘Cat’ Matlala set to appear before Madlanga Commission

  • FILE | Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala testifying at the at Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @ParliamentofRSA
Sibahle Motha

Alleged cartel member Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday.

His testimony, initially scheduled for last week, was postponed to allow him time to finalise his witness statement.

Matlala is expected to face questions about the R228 million Medicare24 Tshwane District SAPS tender and the controversial blue lights allegedly fitted to his private vehicles through agreements with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

It is alleged that Matlala was unlawfully awarded the multimillion Medicare24 SAPS tender. He is also expected to answer questions about the controversial blue lights allegedly installed unlawfully on his private vehicles.

The commission will examine two memorandums of understanding allegedly signed with the City of Ekurhuleni and Matlala, one of which enabled the installation of the blue lights.

On Tuesday, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) senior investigator Colonel Brian Padayachee concludes his evidence.

Madlanga Commission | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s testimony postponed to July 15:

 

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