Matlala, co-accused attempted murder trial within a trial resumes

Alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and four others are expected back in the High Court in Johannesburg for the continuation of their trial within a trial.

The accused are facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

This relates to the botched assassination of socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

The main trial has paused to allow for the trial within a trial.

This after the first accused, Musa Kekana, objected to the state using some of the evidence police obtained during his arrest.

The state has so far called police officers who arrested Kekana and they maintain that they acted lawfully on the day.

The prosecution is expected to bring a new witness.

VIDEO | Court hears arguments of trial-within-a-trial