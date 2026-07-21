‘Cat’ Matlala, co-accused attempted murder trial continues

The trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his four co-accused is expected to resume at the High Court in Johannesburg this Tuesday morning.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating the failed assassinations of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane, alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela, and Nthabiseng Nzama face 25 charges in connection with the three botched hits between August 2022 and January 2024.

On Monday, Matlala and his four co-accused all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

They are facing a total of 25 charges, all in relation to the three assassination attempts.

Amongst the string of charges against them, Matlala is facing the majority, including conspiracy to commit murder, 11 counts of attempted murder, money laundering and fraud.

The other accused are all facing different charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as fraud and money laundering.

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