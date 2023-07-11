Limpopo Sports Confederation has applauded double Olympic champion runner, Caster Semenya for remaining focused while dealing with court processes. Semenya has won an appeal against track and field’s testosterone rules.

She challenged the rules requiring women athletes with naturally high testosterone to reduce the levels through medication.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Semenya was discriminated against.

Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European Court:



Limpopo Sports Confederation’s president, Ali Pole says other athletes should draw lessons from Semenya’s experience.

“We remain proud of the achievement that Caster Semenya has made through a high court of the world. Most of our athletes will also learn something out of this, especially on the importance of not giving up, persisting as long as they know their performance in sports is clean by the book. We are saying rise Caster Semenya rise. We can’t wait to see you in the field doing what you do best.”

Athletic South Africa (ASA) says it welcomes the European Human Rights Court’s decision in favour of the double 800-metre Olympic champion Caster Semenya- in a case involving testosterone levels in female athletes.

The EHCR ruling found that the world athletics’ regulations were a source of discrimination for Semenya, by the manner in which they were exercised and by their effects.

It also says the regulations were incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Deputy President at Athletics South Africa (ASA), Shireen Noble, says, “Athletics South Africa, welcomes the decision of the European Court of Human Rights, but on the other hand, world athletics is saying they are still abiding (by) the decision they made. They’re still standing by it. Athletics South Africa’s lawyer will be in contact with Caster’s lawyer as well, and they will pave the way forward. We are very glad for the decision made at the European Court.”