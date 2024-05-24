Cassie thanks people who supported her over Diddy assault video

“Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become,” she added.

Combs posted an apology on social media on Sunday, two days after the video was released on CNN.

“I’m truly sorry,” he said in a video post on his Instagram page. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

In the surveillance video, the rapper appears to grab Ventura as she waits by an elevator at the hotel.