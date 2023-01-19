There has been another major upset in the second round of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. American Jenson Brooksby knocked out second seed Casper Ruud of Norway, recording a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 victory.

Brooksby thereby extinguished the Norwegian’s hopes of winning the first Grand Slam title and topping the world rankings.

Two breaks of serve in the opening set of their second-round match handed Brooksby the early lead and he also dictated terms in the second set.

It raised the prospect of another big upset by a Californian after Mackenzie McDonald beat defending champion and top seed Rafael Nadal on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Ruud, twice a runner-up in Grand Slams last year, saved three match points before winning the third set in a tie-breaker, but the American regained his composure in the fourth set to complete the win.