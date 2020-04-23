Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo has confirmed the incident saying an arrest is on the cards.

A man from the Bluff south of Durban has opened a criminal case against an irate woman from Pinetown who allegedly called President Cyril Ramaphosa “an Ape trying to act like a first world president.”

In a Facebook post, the woman accused government of being at fault for the current national lockdown. A criminal case has been opened over the post at the Brighton Beach Police.

A man, who wants to remain anonymous, says he found the post to be in bad taste.

“On the 23rd of April, I woke up to my nearest police station in Brighton Beach to lodge a complaint and open a case against a lady that sent a Facebook page suggesting that the President is an ape pretending to act like a president of a first world country. I did find the post distasteful and I did (not) hesitate to open up a case.”

Meanwhile, National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, has confirmed the incident saying an arrest is on the cards.

“I can confirm that a case of crime injuria is being investigated against a KZN woman after she allegedly referred to the president in a derogatory manner in her Facebook page the case was registered at Brighton Beach Police Station at about 8pm on Tuesday 21st of April 2020 and we believe an arrest in this case is imminent. The incident has caused an uproar on social media as the post went viral. This has also led to heated debates on social media. The woman who allegedly made the post has since deactivated her profile on Facebook.”