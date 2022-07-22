The case against whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s alleged killers has been postponed to the 24th of August for further investigations.

The six men charged with her murder made their first appearance before the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

Deokaran was a senior Financial official at the Gauteng Department of Health and a witness in a number of corruption investigations.

She was shot dead outside her home in the south Johannesburg, last August, in what’s believed to have been a hit.

The accused are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

During their arrest they allegedly made various confessions, including that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize apparently orchestrated the hit.

However they now claim to have confessed under duress.