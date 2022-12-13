The matter of two men arrested in connection with the assault of a man in Pretoria East in an alleged racial attack has been postponed to Thursday for bail application.

The identities of the two who briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s court, cannot be revealed until an identity parade is concluded.

They face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria for assaulting 30-year-old Thato Lepinka at the parking lot of Willoway Shopping Centre in Garsfontein on Saturday night in what is believed to be a racially motivated attack.

Lepinka was assaulted allegedly by bikers who also smashed all windows of his vehicle at a parking lot.

In the video, a man can be heard swearing and uttering racial slurs as he continues to smash the car windows, whilst the victim pleads with the attacker.

The family representative of Lepinka, Malusi Molewa says the incident is shocking.

“I don’t believe as a country we still find ourselves faced with these elements of racism and having to come face to face with the accused today at court it really, and I’m sure you have seen with the mother, the emotions were unpleasant. We have confidence in our law enforcement agencies can see to it that this matter is dealt with and given the attention that it deserves.”

Lepinka who is recovering at home is said to have suffered serious injuries.

Damages to his car which was smashed on the passenger and driver seats have been estimated at R150 000.

Molewa has called for justice to prevail.

“We are calling for justice, an end to racism. Racism wherever it rears its ugly head must be discouraged. We need to see each other as human beings and stop this thing of racism.”

Meanwhile, the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) is calling for the accused to be denied bail.

Regional spokesperson, Khutso Semetjana explains:

“The issue of racism, almost 30 years into our democracy is something that must not be tolerated. I think this thing of us trying to reach out to white racists at some point needs to come to an end. These guys are showing us almost weekly that they are not prepared to see us as human beings, they continue to see us as animals. An attack on a young African male unarmed is something that must be discouraged, and we hope something will be done to these two racist young, men.”

Police are meanwhile investigating allegations that officers who arrived at the scene failed to act while the crime was being committed in their presence.