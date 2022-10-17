The five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of nine men in three separate shooting incidents in Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape last week have appeared briefly in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court.

They are facing charges of murder and attempted murder. The matter was postponed to the 24th of October for a bail application.

One of the five suspects is still to get legal representation. The deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, Zithulele Dladla, says they do not expect to make any further arrests and some of the suspects were known to the police.

“Three of them have pending cases, it is murder cases and they were out on bail. We are still investigating the motive for the killings, but definitely there are township gangs that are in the area, but we are not sure if the motive is that, we are investigating that. We have enough evidence against all suspects. Justice will be served,” explains Dladla.

It was a low-key, brief court appearance. The suspects, aged between 26 and 30 years old, were arrested in Gqeberha on Friday. The shooting spree on Thursday unfolded in Mabi Street in Kwanobuhle when four bodies were found inside a vehicle and another lying behind the vehicle.

A sixth person was wounded and hospitalised. Three more bodies were then found in Zolanqini Street, two inside a car and another lying outside the vehicle. A third murder victim was discovered on a road near Kwanobuhle and is believed to be connected to the other crimes.

Meanwhile, three weeks ago, residents of Qutubeni in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape were in shock and living in fear. Four members of the same family were gunned down at the weekend.

This year alone, close to 20 people have been killed in the village.

Family of four shot dead in Eastern Cape village