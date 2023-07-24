The case against eight police officers accused of violently assaulting members of the public has been postponed to Wednesday.

The officers made their first appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where they applied for bail.

The officers, who are part of Deputy President’s Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Services Unit, were caught on camera assaulting three young men on the N1 high way in Johannesburg earlier this month.

It came out in court from one of the accused who took the stand today that the officers stopped the vehicle because they thought the life of the deputy president have be compromised.

The officers are being charged with pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, reckless and negligent driving and an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

The court heard that the officers never reported the assault and they also threatened the state witness after the incident.

N1 Motorists Assault |Ian Cameron on the developments in the case

In a video taken by a motorist that went viral on social media, members of deputy president’s VIP protection unit were recorded assaulting a motorist and passengers on the N1 in Johannesburg, near Sandton.

All the victims are trainees at the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Civil society organisation, Action Society, is now representing the victim, Lvaughn Fisher, who was dragged from his vehicle, and assaulted by several VIP unit members.

Director for Community Safety at Action Society, Ian Cameron, explaining what happened before the video was taken, says, “He thought they were being hijacked. Suddenly, there was a black SUV in front of him, another to the right of the vehicle and they were were pushing them to the side. They pointed an assault rifle at him. They stopped close to the rails on the side of the road.”