The family of Moses Maluleke, the slain mayor of the Collins Chabane Local Municipality in Limpopo, says it’s happy that more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Two more suspects were recently arrested, bringing the number of suspects to four, in connection with the murder of Maluleke and the attempted murder of his son.

Maluleke was gunned down at his home at Xikundu village, outside Malamulele in Limpopo in July. The two additional suspects are making their first appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court.

Members of the public are also picketing outside court.

The family spokesperson Humphrey Mugakula says, “We are very hopeful with the two arrests that were made over the weekend and it gives us hope that this matter is going somewhere and we believe as the process is unfolding this will give us something, the justice that we need as the family. By the way, we are getting information as the family, we are not getting the information. It’s really something else because we are getting the information from the NPA or the police. We are getting the information through the media and that is completely out of hand.”

Two men accused of murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke in court

The Thohoyandou-based businessman Isaac Mudau and co-accused Wiseman Baloyi appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court, in connection with Maluleke’s murder.

Isaac Mudau and a local resident Wiseman Baloyi, have had their case postponed to August 25, 2022 for legal representation.

Mugakula says the accused must reveal their handlers.

“We are very disappointed. We are very familiar with these faces, especially Wiseman Baloyi cause we stay with him in the same village. We were not expecting him to do what he did. So, we are disappointed as a family. We know as per the information we get from the police that they have all the evidence that is (linking) them to the killing of the mayor. They must tell us who actually sent them to kill the mayor,” added Mugakula.

The alleged hit men, Avhatakali Mudau and Shumani Nemadodzi, abandoned their bail application last week.

Some people are picketed outside the court demanding that the accused be denied bail.

Reactions to the killing of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke and shooting of his son

