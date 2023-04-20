The sixth accused in the murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s case will join the other accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on May 3, 2023.

He is now accused number 6 in the list of accused linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester in May last year. He faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. #sabcnews #sabcFS pic.twitter.com/IwbGX2YFP6 — Masiteng Makgala (@masitengmakgala) April 20, 2023

The three, including Bester’s girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are expected to apply for bail next month.

On Monday, Dr Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, IT expert Teboho Lipholo and dismissed G4S employee Senohe Matsoara appeared in court.

Magudumana’s father Zolile Sekeleni was released on R10 000 bail. Their charges include assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody.

G4S employee’s case postponed to May for bail application

More arrests expected

The 51-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein and faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

A case against 51-year-old Motanyane Masukela in the Thabo Bester related matter has been postponed for bail application. He will join other accused on the 3rd and 4th of May in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. #sabcnews #sabcFS pic.twitter.com/Vw5WKgAlGo — Masiteng Makgala (@masitengmakgala) April 20, 2023

Earlier, police said they are confident of making more arrests soon in the case of Bester. Six people including Bester have been arrested so far.

A 51-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein has arrived in court. He faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. #sabcnews #sabcFS pic.twitter.com/JQ9pviZRBF — Masiteng Makgala (@masitengmakgala) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says a decision is expected to be made public before the end of this week regarding the contract of the G4S security company managing the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

Lamola says the government has to consider whether it has the capacity to manage the facility before any reckless decisions are made.