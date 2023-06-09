The case against the man believed to be the fugitive wanted in connection with the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has been postponed to the 20th of June at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

The matter was postponed in order for the defence to consult with their client. Last week Friday (2 June 2023) the case was postponed for the charge sheet to be finalised.

Fulgence Kayishema was arrested in Paarl last month.

Interpol and the United Nations have been looking for him since 2001 for allegedly committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Rwanda. He’s believed to have ordered the killing of around 2 000 Tutsis that had taken refuge in a church during the genocide.

Kayishema’s charge sheet has now been finalised. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, says the accused is facing more than 50 charges.

“The last time there were five charges and now we’ve got 54 charges. The 54 include nine counts of fraud, 10 counts of the contravention of the Refugees Act and 35 counts of the contravention of the Immigration Act.”

The State says it sent the charge sheet to the defence earlier this week however, the defence says they did not have an opportunity to consult with their client because he was moved from Pollsmoor to Helderstroom Prison without their knowledge.

Ntabazalili says the matter was then postponed for the defence to consult with their client and to take instructions…

“The comprehensive charge sheet was given to the defence on Tuesday morning around 2 am. They just told the court that they didn’t have an opportunity to consult with their client as he had been moved from Pollsmoor prison to Helderstroom so they asked the court to give them an opportunity to consult with their client.”

Kayishema remains in custody. –Reporting by Andile Mbanjwa