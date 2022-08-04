The trial of an alleged instigator linked to last year’s looting incidents and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal has been postponed to next month at the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court.

Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma is charged with incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson. This is in relation to the burning of the Brookside Mall.

The defence has requested a postponement to allow time to consult with their client.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramskisson-Kara says, “While the State was ready to proceed to the effect that the witnesses were warned to be in court, the matter was postponed at the behest of the defence. The defence made an application for an adjournment stating that they required more time to consult with Zuma and finalise their instruction.”

