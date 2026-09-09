Case against Usindiso building fire accused postponed to 15 September

The Usindiso building fire case against Sthembiso Mdlalose has been postponed to 15th of September after his legal representative failed to appear in court.

Mdlalose briefly appeared in the Johannesburg High Court Wednesday morning.

He is facing 76 counts of murder for his alleged involvement in starting the August 2023 fire that killed 76 people.

The state has indicated that it intends to call four witnesses, three doctors and a police officer, to clarify some discrepancies in the pathology report.

This includes details that the bodies that were initially reported to have been burned to death, while the victims actually died of smoke inhalation.

Judge Cassim Moosa says, “We have been waiting since half past eight this morning, in respect of this particular matter for your counsellor to come. He indicated that he’ll perhaps be here by half past ten. The state has now indicated that there’s still no real indication as to whether he’s going to be here or not. The witnesses that were here, both of them, are seated here, have got other commitments. In the circumstances, the court is going to then allow the postponement, but we’re not going to allow a long postponement. We’re going to postpone the matter to next week.”

Usindiso fire survivors remembered:

-Report by Lerato Makola