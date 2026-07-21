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Case against Usindiso building arsonist postponed to August

Emergency services and JMPD at the scene of the Usindiso building fire in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023
  • Emergency services and JMPD at the scene of the Usindiso building fire in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The case against alleged Usindiso building arsonist, Sithembiso Mdlalose, has been postponed to the 12th of August for possible judgment.

The matter was postponed in the High Court in Johannesburg today because the presiding Judge Cassim Moosa is overseeing the attempted assassination trial of Vusimuzi “CAT” Matlala and four of his co-accused.

Mdlalose is accused of starting the fire that killed 76 people and injured several others at Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD in August 2023.

Mdlalose initially told the court that he started the fire on the ground floor of the hijacked building and that he was trying to burn the body of a person he had allegedly murdered.

However, during the trial, he changed his confession and told the court that he was under the influence of drugs when he made that confession.

VIDEO |  Mdlalose denies starting the fire:

 

-Report by Calvin Dludla

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