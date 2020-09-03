Nathaniel Julies, who had Down Syndrome, was shot and killed in Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg last Wednesday.

The case against the third police officer arrested in connection with the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies had been postponed to next week Thursday for further investigations and a formal bail application.

Sixteen-year-old Julies was shot and killed last Wednesday in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, allegedly by police.

His killing sparked unrest in the community with residents calling for justice for Julies, who had Down Syndrome.

Another more serious charge has been added against the third suspect, that of Accessory after the fact to murder, meaning he unlawfully or intentionally assisted the first two suspects to escape liability or evade justice.

In the video below, the Head of Communication at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Ndileka Cola speaks about the arrest of the third suspect



On Monday, two police officers appeared before Protea Magistrate’s court on murder charges:



In the video below, Morning Live interviewed Julies’ family and the community of Eldorado Park:

