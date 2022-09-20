The case of four suspected gunmen who allegedly shot and killed four revellers in July at Sweetwaters Tavern in the midlands of KwaZulu-Natal has been postponed to November for further investigation.

The four appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. They face several charges, including murder and attempted murder. They previously abandoned their bail applications.

“The matter appeared today in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. The four accused were remanded to the 23rd of November for further investigations. They had previously abandoned their application for bail. They face four counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearm and possession of ammunition”, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara explains.

