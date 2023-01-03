The case against a suspected serial rapist has been postponed to Wednesday in the Bolobedu magistrate’s court outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

The matter was moved forward to allow the accused, Bonolo Seoka, to apply for legal aid representation.

Seoka is facing two counts of rape and attempted murder. He is also facing several rape charges in the Tzaneen magistrate’s court.

The suspect is also scheduled to appear in Tzaneen on Friday. Between 2015 and 2016, he allegedly raped women in and around Tzaneen. He has been positively linked to the cases using DNA evidence.

According to police, he allegedly targeted women hitchhiking and shopping in and around Tzaneen. They are calling on more women who might have fallen prey to him to come forward and open cases.

Seoka has been remanded in custody.