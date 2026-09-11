Case against third suspect in DJ Warras murder postponed

One of the suspects in the murder case of DJ Warrick ‘Warras’ Stock will not apply for bail when she returns to the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on September 18.

Hlengiwe Buthelezi appeared in court briefly on Friday morning.

In her next appearance, she will join co-accused Victor Majola in a pre-trial conference.

The third person, a Mozambican national, Armando Pacula, was identified as the one who had pulled the trigger.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

VIDEO | Third suspect in DJ Warras case appears in court: