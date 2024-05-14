Case against six men accused of robbing and killing Fleurs postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The case against six men accused of robbing and killing Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has been postponed to Thursday in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court, west of Johannesburg.

This is for the presiding magistrate to determine whether the offences the accused are charged with fall under Schedule 1 or Schedule 6.

The accused were arrested last month in Slovoville, Soweto, and are believed to be part of a syndicate involved in carjacking in Gauteng. Their lawyer argued in court that although Luke Fleurs’ hijacked vehicle was found in their possession, it could not be proven that they were part of the murder and robbery. He also argued that none of the accused had been linked to the stolen vehicle and the gun used in the crime.

Investigating officer Seargent Benedict Moloto testified about a Facebook communication between accused number 4 Franky Xaba and an unknown person in which the person allegedly said that Xaba must convince his co-accused to confess to the crime.

Seargent Moloto also told the court that the accused were aware that the vehicle had been hijacked and that the driver was murdered, prior to being arrested.

He said the accused took a photo of the vehicle’s license disc and sent it to an unknown person to confirm the model of the vehicle who then revealed to them that the vehicle was wanted by police.