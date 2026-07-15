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Case against murder accused Vaal cop postponed to next week

FILE | Ammunition casings on the ground.
  • FILE | Ammunition casings on the ground.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rawpixel
SABC News

The case against a 34-year-old police detective accused of murder and attempted murder has been postponed to next Monday in the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court in the Vaal.

This is to allow the accused, Detective Constable Elias Pinkoane, to appoint legal representation and bring a formal bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Pinkoane, who is attached to the Orange Farm Police Station, opened fire following an argument over chicken gizzards at a food outlet called BK Lifestyle in Sebokeng on Saturday.

One person died and several others were wounded.

Gauteng NPA Spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu explains what happened.

“It is alleged that on the morning of the 12th of July 2026, Pinkoane went to BK Lifestyle in Sebokeng to buy chicken gizzards and upon arrival, he was informed that the chicken gizzards were sold out. The accused then approached the customer (who bought the last batch of the chicken gizzards) and an argument ensued between the two. During the argument, the accused (Pinkoane) fetched a firearm in a state vehicle and opened fire in the direction of the customer, leaving the brother of the customer dead and several victims injured.”

-Report by Zine Buthelezi 

 

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