Germiston court postpones case of man accused of family murders

The case against an East Rand man arrested for the alleged murder of three members of his family in Elsburg has been postponed by the Germiston Magistrate’s Court until next week Thursday.

Eugene Botha is facing three counts of murder for allegedly killing his mother, father and sister. Their decomposed bodies were found in an abandoned bakkie not far away from their home.

Dressed in a navy blue T-shirt, blue shorts and black sandals, Eugene Botha entered the courtroom carrying a purple rucksack and wearing a black cap.

The 42-year-old made a brief appearance where the matter was rolled over to next week. The court heard of how he allegedly killed his family members and that he has a previous conviction of fraud which he says happened about 20 years ago.

Botha is expected to make a formal bail application next week.