Case against Limpopo man accused of matric exam fraud postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has postponed a case against a 22-year-old man charged with fraud. Motheo Mmetwane is facing a charge of fraud for allegedly writing a Maths examination for another candidate in November last year.

The incident took place at Mokhulwane Secondary School at Ga-Nchabeleng, outside Jane Furse. He was granted R1 000 bail during his first appearance in November last year.

The school was closed a few years ago, it is now used as an examination centre by Nonwane Christian Academy for learners who are upgrading their matric results. The alleged fraud was detected by an invigilator who reported the matter to the police. The state requested for a postponement for more suspects to be added on the charge sheet.

“We are requesting for the last postponement in order for further investigation and for more suspects to be arrested on this matter,” says state prosecutor Juice Selepe.

The court then granted the postponement for further investigations.

“The case has been postponed to the 20th of May 2024 and your bail is extended. You are warned to avail yourself in court, failure to which a warrant of arrest will be issued against you,” says magistrate Mmabatho Seema.

The accused’s family and the SGB Federation want more people to be arrested.

“As the family we are disappointed by the snail pace of the investigation on this matter. Those people who have called my son to commit this and allegedly write for someone else, must be arrested and be accountable. They must also explain why they trapped my son to do such things because I have never heard that someone can write matric for someone else. My child is now being persecuted merely for being a Maths genius,” says Maesele Mmetwane, mother of the accused.

“There is a syndicate that is running this at that school. The school officials of Nonwane and the Department of Education must be investigated, precisely because Nonwane doesn’t have an examination centre number, they are using the examination number of a closed school,” says Derick Mosoana, SGB Federation, Limpopo convener.

The learner who allegedly hired the accused to write exam on his behalf has not been arrested.

The accused, Mmetwane is out on bail.