The R405 million fraud and corruption case against some former Transnet executives and Gupta-linked company executives has once again been postponed in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. Among the eleven accused are former Transnet Group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh and Gupta-linked Regiments shareholder Eric Wood.

Their charges relate to the irregular locomotives tender at the state-owned entity, from 2012 to 2015. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindi Seboka says the accused will now appear on 28 September.

“On the 20th of September is a day set to find out if there’s any outstanding matters or outstanding requests from the particular persons, if there’s none it will then be organised for getting a possible High Court date. Be it as it may, delays are sometimes from either of the parties but it’s not unusual for matters of this nature to take years to be concluded. The prosecutor’s role is to bring matters that we think are strong to court, however, it’s for the court to make the final determinations about which is and which isn’t.”

In April the court allowed bail application relaxation to allow Eric Wood to travel: