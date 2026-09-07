Case against alleged Emfuleni tender fraudster Mpho Malema postponed

The state intends to oppose bail against supplier Mpho Malema in his fraud, theft and corruption case linked to a R16 million fleet tender awarded by the Emfuleni Local Municipality in the Vaal.

Malema appeared briefly before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday and his case has been postponed to September 14th.

This follows his arrest by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in Pretoria last Thursday.

His arrest is linked to the municipality’s controversial 2022 and 2023 vehicle tender, which involved the procurement of 18 vehicles, of which only seven were allegedly delivered.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, six months into the existence of the Gauteng PKTT, they’re already working on 30 cases where 17 of them are before court.

Mathe says all the cases emanate from Martha Rantsofu, a municipal financial clerk, and whistleblowers murdered in March.

“They have arrested a total of 31 suspects in all these cases and 19 are still in custody, 11 are out in bail and one has obviously turned state witness. In such a short period of time, they are making commendable progress. We are here colleagues because we’re looking for the motive of the murder of Martha Rantsofu. Further investigations then tells us there are seven additional vehicles that were also procured but they are not under the Emfuleni Local Municipality, they are under Lephalale Local Municipality, there are under Mogalakwena Local Municipality, as well as the City of uMhlathuze, as well as another private company, so that is tantamount to tender fraud.”

Seven Emfuleni Municipality employees arrested for alleged fraud, theft: