The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is confident that it has a watertight case against convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

He is set to appear in the Bloemfontein High Court in the Free State, on the 16th of May.

Bester appeared in the local magistrate’s court on Friday.

He is facing charges including escaping from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice, violating a dead body and fraud.

Bester, together with his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, returned to South Africa on Thursday morning, after their arrest in Arusha, Tanzania, last Friday.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State, in May 2022.

The NPA’s provincial spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping says, “The case against him was postponed to the 16th of May 2023. But I must make it clear that it is the same case as those who appeared on Tuesday and Thursday.”

“But because he is not in a position to make an application to be released on bail, hence we made a request for the matter to be postponed for a month. He will not be appearing on Monday, because that will be specifically for bail information and possible bail application.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: