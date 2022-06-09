The case against alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has been transferred to the High Court in Cape Town where he is expected to go on trial. He was arrested after a fire broke out at Parliament in January this year.

The blaze destroyed huge parts of the National Assembly and caused extensive damage to other areas.

Mafe faces several charges, including arson, terrorism, and theft. He briefly appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where he was served with an indictment.

The court heard that damage crime scene and arson reports have been finalised. Mafe remains in custody.

A pre-trial hearing will be heard in the High Court on 12 August.