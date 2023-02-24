The case of the alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has been postponed to the 17th of March in the High Court in Cape Town for his legal team to work out logistics for a psychiatric evaluation.

Mafe is refusing to be admitted to Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town, opting for a hospital in the Eastern Cape.

His lawyer Luvuyo Godla would not divulge the reasons for his client’s position.

Mafe faces charges including terrorism and arson following the torching of the parliamentary buildings.

“Our client is requesting that he does not want to go to Valkenberg. He has got his own story, which we believe will be ventilated when the investigation takes place because we were advised by the state that they are going to investigate some of the allegations raised by our client, and obviously, we are mindful of the fact that government does not have unlimited resources. We should be as well reasonable, but obviously, we don’t want to disregard the rights of our client.”