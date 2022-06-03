The case against three police officers accused of the murder of Nathaniel Julies has been postponed to the 15th of this month. That is when the accused are expected to enter new pleas to charges against them.

The three officers appeared in the High Court sitting at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg. 16-year-old Julies who had Down’s syndrome, was allegedly shot by a police officer just meters from his home in Eldorado Park in 2020.

Start afresh

The Nathaniel Julies murder trial will have to start afresh following the passing of Judge Ramarumo Monama early this year. A pre-trial conference was held in court on Friday – where some of the housekeeping matters were dealt with between the prosecutor and the defence council of the three accused.

When the case resumes on the 15th of this month, the accused will have to plead, and the court will also deal with some of their admissions.

All those who’ve already testified during the initial trial will have to be summoned to come and testify again. The three police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo are charged with Julies murder and their bail has been extended.



NPA on restart of Nathaniel Julies’ murder trial: