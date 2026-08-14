Carrim to testify before Madlanga Commission 

North West businessman Suliman Carrim is scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria this Friday morning after being subpoenaed to testify.

Carrim would only be excused from testifying if an independent medical specialist whom the commission would appoint examined him.

His appearance has been postponed several times due to ongoing claims of ill health.

Two others, including the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy and Witness P, are expected to appear.

Ramsamy is expected to return to the inquiry to conclude her testimony relating to the unit.

The commission is also expected to rule on an in-camera application concerning Witness P, a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer.

Witness P has requested that his testimony be heard without the presence of the public and the media.

He is expected to testify about the uncovering of a clandestine counter-intelligence operation linked to a drug gang in Durban.

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