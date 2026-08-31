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Carrim charged after failing to appear before Madlanga Commission

  • Suliman Carrim appearing before the Madlanga Commission, 6 February 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The Madlanga Commission in Pretoria has confirmed that criminal charges have been laid against North West businessman Suliman Carrim following his failure to appear before the inquiry. It has emerged that the charges were laid on the 21st of August on the instruction of Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Commission Spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed the development while speaking to the media after the testimony of KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan Govender.

Michaels says Commission Secretary Nolitha Vukuza has laid the charges on behalf of the commission, and the matter has now been handed over to the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT).

“Justice Madlanga had instructed the secretary of the commission to lay criminal charges against Mr Suleyman Karim. And indeed, that has been done. The criminal charges have been laid against Mr Karim by the commission, by the secretary, on behalf of the commission. And that matter is now in the hands of the commission’s recommendations task team, the CRTT.”

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