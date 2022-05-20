President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by members of his cabinet, as well as provincial and local leaders, will be in the small town of Carolina in Mpumalanga on Friday as part of the Presidential Imbizo.

The delegation will engage with communities in the Gert Sibande District Municipality on how best to address their immediate challenges, and create conditions for long-lasting stability and development.

This is the third installment of the Presidential Imbizos with the first two conducted in the Free State and North West provinces earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says, “The President will come. The people will say what their issues are. The ministers will then take note. Some will respond but they have to come back together with the province to say this is what was raised and what to do about it.”

She adds: “Whilst the municipality may not have all the money to do that but if we work together we can still achieve because in the past we have been working in silos. There are lots of resources that are being spent, but, if you spend it individually in silos it doesn’t make the necessary impact on the ground.”

