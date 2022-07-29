The popular one-day charity football tournament has returned to South Africa. The Carling Knockout Cup will be held this year on November 12 during the international break preceding the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Like in the past, football supporters will vote for the four teams to participate in the one-day football tournament.

The voting method will only be announced in September.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza says this is a unique way of welcoming the fans back to the stadium in South Africa, following the lifting of strict COVID-19 regulations.

“All sixteen teams are going to go to the pot to be voted for. The top four teams are going to qualify for that competition on November 12th. So, therefore, teams that are not going to win … each team will get R100 000 for having participated. But the teams that are going to be in the semi-finals, they going to get R2 million each. November 12 is the date that we have agreed that we can allow this competition to take place,” adds Khoza.

He says a lucky supporter and charity organisation will also be benefitting big time.

“The winning team is going to get R2 million … even the team that has lost will be participating in the R2 million. Because the supporters that will be voting are going to be given an opportunity that a winning supporter is going to be drawn and the R500 000 will go to that supporter. The other R500 000 [will] go to the charity of his choice,” explains the PSL chairman.