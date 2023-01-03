Carl Niehaus, a recently expelled African National Congress (ANC) member, says he is not yet talking about forming a political party, but he is not ruling it out.

This is after the former uMkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) spokesperson took to his social media to announce that he will be forming a broad political movement.

Niehaus, who spent 43 years as a member of the ANC, tendered his resignation from the party in December following his expulsion. He also said that not all political movements are political parties.

“What I’ve said up to now- I’m not talking yet about the formation of a political party, I’m also not excluding it. But at this stage, it’s definitely a political movement working towards the defence of the original ideals for which the African National Congress was formed – which was full empowerment – which also includes the economic empowerment of black and especially African South Africans, but of course all South Africans,” affirms Niehaus.

He has been openly and vehemently critical of the current ANC dispensation and especially President Cyril Ramaphosa.