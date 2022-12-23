Carl Niehaus has cut all ties with the African National Congress’s (ANC).

He was recently expelled from the party, a decision which he appealed.

Niehaus now says he is also no longer an employee of the ANC.

The former South African ambassador to the Netherlands, says he has already communicated with the ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

Niehaus is known for his harsh criticism of the incumbent ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who he is says must resign amid the Phala Phala saga.

He is a staunch supporter of the party’s former President Jacob Zuma.

Niehaus says he will no longer appeal his expulsion from the ANC, because he is leaving the party with immediate effect.

He says he believes under the ANC’s newly elected Secretary-General, his appeal won’t be handled fairly in any way.

Niehaus says he is proud of the legacy he leaves behind in the ANC.

The video below is an earlier interview with Carl Niehaus: