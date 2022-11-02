Tropical Storm Lisa will become a hurricane overnight, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast on Tuesday, as the churning weather system is likely to provoke “life-threatening” storm surges in Belize, Honduras and parts of Mexico.

Lisa is expected to “rapidly intensify” into a hurricane before passing over Honduras’ Bay Islands early Wednesday and reaching Belize’s coast later in the day, according to the Miami-based NHC.

11a EDT Nov 1: Tropical Storm #Lisa is intensifying over the western Caribbean Sea, and a #Hurricane Warning has been issued. Here are the Key Messages for Lisa- the latest advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/phFxwpR7iP — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 1, 2022

Belize’s coastline, known for its corral reefs, and Mexico’s Caribbean-facing Yucatan peninsula are both home to major tourist destinations.

The coast of Belize could see water levels rise by as much as 1.22-2.13 meters with a smaller storm surge of 61 cm-1.22 meters possible along the southeastern Yucatan, the NHC predicted.

Lisa’s maximum sustained winds reached 105 kph on Tuesday afternoon, while it moved westward at a speed of 24 kph, according to the NHC.

A tropical storm converts to a category 1 hurricane once sustained winds reach 119 kph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for all of Belize’s coast and Guatemala’s northern Atlantic coast, where the NHC warned residents to rush preparations to “protect life and property.”

Lisa is expected to intensify on Wednesday as it approaches Belize, before likely weakening as it passes through Guatemala on Thursday and then crosses into southern Mexico.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for part of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, including the Mexican border city of Chetumal just north of Belize, along with the northern coasts of Honduras and Guatemala.

Rainfall totaling 10-15 cm is forecast for Belize, the Bay Islands, northern Guatemala and the southeast portion of the Mexico’s Chiapas state.