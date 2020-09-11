Capitec Bank says it is investigating complaints by customers of money being taken out of their accounts without their approval.
Social media users have posted messages and images of the additional deductions from their accounts without their consent.
Capitec Spokesperson, Charl Nel, says they will advise their customers on the cause of the deductions once they have further information.
“I do not know what the position is right now. We are investigating. But in the banking system it could either be on our side or on the machine where you put the card in on that bank’s side. So as soon as we know that we will make that public.”
We are aware of a technical issue between us & another bank that has caused Capitec clients who transacted on this bank’s card machines to be double deducted. Our IT team is working to rectify the issue. The transactions will be reversed within the next 24 hours.
— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) September 11, 2020