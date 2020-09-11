Capitec Spokesperson, Charl Nel, says they will advise their customers on the cause of the deductions once they have further information.

Capitec Bank says it is investigating complaints by customers of money being taken out of their accounts without their approval.

Social media users have posted messages and images of the additional deductions from their accounts without their consent.

“I do not know what the position is right now. We are investigating. But in the banking system it could either be on our side or on the machine where you put the card in on that bank’s side. So as soon as we know that we will make that public.”