People are encouraged to not only enjoy nature, but in doing so give the economy a much needed boost.

CapeNature, the Western Cape biodiversity conservation, wilderness and public nature reserve body has invited the public to spend time in the great outdoors.

Free access will be granted at its reserves for the duration of a week from Wednesday. This following the relaxation of lockdown regulations and in celebration of Tourism Month.

“We’re saying we have two major economic activities in the province. One is tourism and the other is agriculture. When people visit these areas it helps us create and sustain jobs which is so desperately needed,” says Local Government Ministry Spokesperson, James Brent-Styan.

Cape Nature opens its gates to the public:

With the easing of travel restrictions in recent months, visitors can look forward to a number of beautiful scenery. This includes the smallest but richest of the six floral kingdoms on earth – the Cape Floral Region.

From the Garden Route to the West Coast, 19 of the 27 reserves will allow free access for day visits to enjoy walking, hiking, cycling and swimming.

No pre-booking is needed but officials say COVID-19 safety measures will remain a top priority.

CapeNature emerges from COVID-19 lockdown: