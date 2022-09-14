Conservation organisation CapeNature says people who visit the nature reserves in the Western Cape can learn valuable lessons about the interaction between humans and nature.

CapeNature manages 31 nature reserves in the province.

The organisation is encouraging young and old, to take advantage of thefree Access Week at all its nature reserves, from September 20-27, when visitors will be able to enter the parks for free.

CapeNature’s Senior Manager for Marine and Coast Operations, Pierre de Villiers says the Stony Point Penguin Colony at Betty’s Bay, in the Overberg, is one of the nature reserves where visitors can see how the endangered African Penguins, which live in the area, have adapted.

“Nature and the environment is part of human beings and here they can experience nature at close-hand. The penguins are very tame so you can get amazing photos and you can really experience their breeding cycles and understand the stresses they face when they go out to sea in the big waves. So it’s a really good educational place, it’s a school yard for everyone, old and young,” says De Villiers.

South African National Parks Week:12 September 2022 -16 September 2022

On Monday, the Kruger National Park pleaded with visitors to adhere to regulations during the South African National Parks (SANParks) Week.

SANParks Week is from 12 September 2022 -16 September 2022, were all South African citizens are allowed to enter most national parks for free for a day visit.

Acting General Manager for Commercial Operations at the Kruger National Park, Hein Grobler, urged visitors to make pre-arrangements as quotas will be implemented to avoid congestion.

Grobler said a number of activities have been planned to highlight the interpretation of some of the cultural heritage at the park.

“We always requests for guest to abide by the rules and regulations when it comes to littering and speeding. We are looking to see everybody and have a great time at the Kruger National Park,” says Grobler.

Big attractions include wild animals, including the Big Five – Lion, Buffalo, Leopard, Elephant and Rhino.

Additional reporting by Eric Lubisi.